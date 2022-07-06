The Attorney General, who provides legal advice to the government, has called for Boris Johnson to step down.

Suella Braverman said there was currently "an overwhelming sense of despair among Conservative MPs," adding: "The time has come for the Prime Minister to step down".

Ms Braverman said it was "untenable" for Mr Johnson to continue as leader.

The Cabinet minister, who has previously been a staunch supporter of the PM, said he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.

"The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go."

The MP for Fareham also told ITV's Peston she would put her name into the ring in any future leadership contest.

The PM has faced more than 40 resignations from his government as of Wednesday night, but supporters told ITV News Mr Johnson was still in "quite a buoyant mood" and was "up for a fight".

Ms Braverman said she would not be resigning from her role, despite calling for the PM to go, as she said she has a "duty" to continue.

"I don’t want to resign because I have that duty and we need an Attorney in government," she said.

"My first duty is to the country... we're in a crisis and I have statutory, legal and constitutional duties," Ms Braverman told ITV's Peston. "We need an attorney in government," she said.

Quizzed on there being a "good chance" the PM would now ask her to resign, Ms Braverman said: "That is his choice and I will do whatever the PM asks me to do".

