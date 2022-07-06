Actor Brad Pitt has spoken out about how he believes he suffers from undiagnosed "face blindness".

People with the condition, called prosopagnosia, are unable to recognise faces. This includes the inability to recognise family members or friends, according to the NHS.

Prosopagnosia usually affects people for their whole lives, but some adapt by instead remembering someone's hairstyle, voice or clothing. However, such strategies may fail when meeting someone in an unfamiliar place.

The 58-year-old worries the condition makes him appear aloof, when really he feels ashamed that he cannot remember people's faces.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor told GQ that "nobody believes" him, and said he wants to meet another sufferer.

The actor previously spoke about the condition in 2013. Credit: AP

He previously spoke about the condition in 2013, telling Esquire that as he has difficulty remembering faces, people "hate" him because they assume he is "disrespecting" them.

To cope with it, he would ask people where they met in an attempt to jog his memory - but it only got worse, he said.

"People were more offended," he said. "Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I'll say, 'Thank you for helping me.' But I piss more people off."

He said he has been accused of being "egotistical" and "conceited", and added: "But it's a mystery to me, man. I can't grasp a face and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested."

He is still not officially diagnosed almost a decade on.

It has led to him not wanting to leave the house, as he told the magazine: "That's why I stay at home".

People with prosopagnosia may avoid social interaction, and may experience difficulty forming relationships, the NHS says.

Some sufferers cannot judge a person's age or gender, or follow a person's gaze, and some may not even recognise their own face in the mirror or in photos.

The NHS says there are two types of face blindness.

Developmental prosopagnosia, when the ability to recognise faces does not develop, and acquired prosopagnosia, when a person develops the condition after brain damage, often following a stroke or head injury.

As many as one in 50 people may have developmental prosopagnosia, several studies have indicated.