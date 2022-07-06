Play Brightcove video

Watch Sajid Javid's resignation speech in full

Former health secretary Sajid Javid has told Boris Johnson that "enough is enough" as he issued a stinging attack on the under-fire prime minister in the Commons.

The senior Tory, who quit Cabinet last night along with former chancellor Rishi Sunak, told the prime minister that being one of his ministers meant he was having to chose between "loyalty and integrity" and said he "will never risk losing my integrity".

Mr Johnson appeared downtrodden as he listened to his former ally tear him apart in front of a packed House of Commons, which was full due to PMQs taking place moments before.

One MP shouted "bye Boris" as the PM swiftly left the Commons immediately after Mr Javid's speech, and a chorus of MPs repeated the farewell.

The MP for Bromsgrove told the prime minister that "loyalty must go both ways" as he criticised the way ministers were being forced to defend him on a daily basis.

"It's not fair on ministerial colleagues to go out every morning defending lines that don't stand up and don't hold up.

"It's not fair on my parliamentary colleagues, who bear the brunt of constituents' dismay in their inboxes and on the doorsteps in recent elections.

"And it's not fair on Conservative members and voters who rightly expect better standards from the party they supported."

He added: "This week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we've all been told. And at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough.

"I believe that point is now."

The resignations of Mr Javid and Mr Sunak last night triggered a domino effect on government walkouts, which is showing no sign of slowing.

Eighteen Tory MPs have now walked out of government roles, including several senior ministers.

In an apparent message to members of the Cabinet who have stayed, Mr Javid said "not doing something is an active decision".

He told MPs: "Last month I gave the benefit of doubt one last time... I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change and that means that it is for those of us in a position who have responsibility to make that change."