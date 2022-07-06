A CCTV image of the man charged with seven counts of murder after a fatal shooting in suburban Chicago shows him fleeing the scene dressed in women's clothing.

Robert E Crimo III, 21, evaded initial capture following the Independence Day shooting in Highland Park by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd. He was arrested by police after a manhunt which lasted several hours.

Seven people were killed and more than three dozen were injured after more than 70 rounds were fired from a "high-powered rifle" from atop a building into a crowd that had gathered for the Fourth of July parade.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the suspect, if convicted of the first-degree murder charges, would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the shooting, Their toddler has been left orphaned. Credit: GoFundMe

The names of six of the victims have since been released. They are:

Kevin McCarthy, 37

Irina McCarthy, 35

Katherine Goldstein, 64

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63

Stephen Straus, 88

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.

Officials haven't yet identified the seventh victim.

Nicolas Toledo was named as one of the victims of the attack by his family. Credit: GoFundMe

Crimo "pre-planned the attack" weeks in advance, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive or found any indication that he targeted victims by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said.

The suspect legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year.

In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

