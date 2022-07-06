No10 sources say PM will not resign despite being urged to go by ministers

A defiant Boris Johnson is refusing to quit as prime minister, despite several Cabinet ministers - including Home Secretary Priti Patel - telling him to resign.

A group of them gathered in Number 10 to tell the prime minister he must resign, but Downing Street sources have told ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana that Mr Johnson is absolutely defiant and is "not going to resign".

Sources say he told Cabinet colleagues that it was a choice between a summer focused on economic growth or the chaos of a leadership contest.

Remarkably, the newly appointed chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, was among those in Number 10 reportedly telling the PM to step down.

Mr Johnson told the ministers that a leadership contest followed by a general election would lead to the break up of the UK, sources said.

The PM's crunch meeting with his Cabinet ministers took place shortly after the prime minister was torn apart at the Liaison Committee.

He was told at the Liaison Committee that there was a delegation of Cabinet Ministers of waiting for him at Downing Street to tell him to quit. Asked what he would tell them, Mr Johnson said he was "not going to get into a running commentary on political events".

The PM also ruled out a general snap election as a way to stay in power, saying the earliest opportunity for a poll would be 2024.

Asked whether he would still be prime minister on Thursday, given the group of ministers hoping to oust him, Mr Johnson said "of course" he would be.

Dozens of Tories now want rid of him, including 36 who walked out of government roles within 24 hours, but under current party rules he is exempt from a leadership challenge for another 11 months after surviving a confidence vote in June.

The rules could be changed as soon as next week, however, if the 1922 Committee agrees it is necessary to hold another confidence vote.

If Mr Johnson continues resisting pressure to resign, it is likely the Committee, which represents backbench Tories, would consider changing the rules.

Sajid Javid, who along with Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday, delivered stinging attack on the PM earlier in the Commons, telling him "enough is enough".

He told the prime minister that being one of his ministers meant he was having to chose between "loyalty and integrity" and said he "will never risk losing my integrity".

Almost all of those who left government since Tuesday cited issues with Mr Johnson's integrity, referring to scandals such as Partygate and the more recent Chris Pincher controversy.

It appears the final straw for many was Mr Johnson's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Pincher, who resigned after reportedly "groping" two men last week.

Mr Johnson apologised for hiring Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip despite being aware of allegations against him on Tuesday, but moments later Mr Javid and Mr Sunak walked out.

He said sorry again on Wednesday at PMQs but by then the mood appeared to have completely turned against him.

Asked by a Tory MP whether there was any circumstance in which he would quit, the PM said: "The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do."