Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival after two of the most senior members of his government attacked his leadership and resigned, while a number of junior ministers and aides also quit and rounded on his premiership, all in a bid to oust him as prime minister.

In a nail-biting 10 minutes for the PM on Tuesday evening, Sajid Javid quit as health secretary, followed shortly after by Rishi Sunak resigning as chancellor, just minutes after Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

While it had seemed like an avalanche of Cabinet resignations could follow, the rest of Mr Johnson's top team backed him and he avoided being immediately toppled.

However, Mr Johnson can expect a torrid time on Wednesday when he is grilled by MPs at PMQs and during the Commons Liaison Committee.

Boris Johnson's leadership has been rocked by the resignations within his top team. Credit: PA

The committee interrogation is likely to be a particularly brutal questioning, with the body - which scrutinises the government - chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, peopled with a host of Tory MPs far from sympathetic to his leadership.

Before the resignations the Liaison Committee would have been a tough session for the PM who is likely to be questioned about why he appointed Chris Pincher to the position of deputy chief whip despite knowing of a sexual misconduct allegation against the MP, and later denying this was the case. Coupled with the resignations which were scathing of his leadership, it is likely to get a whole lot worse for the PM.

The headache does not stop there for the PM with the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories likely to hold their elections next Wednesday.

Should enough who support it be elected on to the committee, they could change the rules on when a confidence vote in the prime minister can be held and if enough Conservative MPs support one, there could be a second vote before summer recess begins on July 21.

After Mr Johnson survived a vote in June, the current rules mean another cannot be held until June 2023.

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid were swiftly replaced, with Nadhim Zahawi promoted to be the new chancellor and Steve Barclay becoming health secretary.

Former education secretary Mr Zahawi has been replaced by former universities minister Michelle Donelan.

In their resignation letters, Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, both potential leadership rivals, offered sharp criticisms of Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Tory former Brexit minister Lord David Frost supported their resignations, noting they had done so after he similarly stepped down in December.

“Other Cabinet ministers now need to consider whether they are truly happy with the current direction of travel,” Lord Frost wrote in the Telegraph, adding that Mr Johnson should quit his post or risk “taking the party and the government down with him”.

The controversy stemming from the resignation of Mr Pincher had engulfed Downing Street in recent days, as the prime minister faced questions about how much he knew of the allegations and rumours surrounding the Tory MP before he was appointed as deputy chief whip.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at the upmarket Carlton Club, but Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The prime minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was found to have behaved inappropriately when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

MPs were told that Mr Johnson had not recalled being told about the earlier 2019 allegations.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the then foreign secretary, gave Mr Pincher a dressing down over his “inappropriate” conduct “in no uncertain terms” at the time and the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team was also involved.

No 10 had initially claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation.

By Monday that line had evolved to acknowledge the prime minister was aware of “allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”.

This latest row followed closely on a number of other setbacks for the PM.

His authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield in June triggered the resignation of party chair Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering anger over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson still retains the support of several Cabinet ministers including Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Therese Coffey and Ben Wallace.

Yet the hours after Mr Sunak and Mr Javid quit brought further resignations from government.

Bim Afolami quit as Tory vice-chair live on TV, Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison resigned as trade envoys and ministerial aides Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie left their roles.

Solicitor General Alex Chalk also quit on Tuesday night.

The prime minister’s fate may ultimately lie with backbench MPs if the Tory 1922 Committee’s rules are changed to allow another confidence vote within 12 months.

Allies of Mr Johnson believe that is unlikely as it would leave any future leader with a “gun to their head”.

Ministers loyal to Mr Johnson, who will need to re-shuffle various government roles following the resignations, had rallied round him following the Tuesday night resignations.

New Chancellor Mr Zahawi was up and out early on Wednesday, defending the prime minister.

The former education secretary said the reason he has taken the job is he believes the team in government will "deliver", adding "there are no easy answers".

During an interview on Sky News, the 55-year-old said he believes the prime minister has integrity "because he's determined to deliver for this country".

Speaking on Tuesday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said he “consistently gets all the big decisions right”, while Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the mandate won at the 2019 general election “should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign”.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who spoke to Mr Johnson on Tuesday night, said he remained “unflappable”.

It remains to be seen if Mr Johnson, who has established a reputation for escaping controversy, will survive the coming weeks.

Seven in 10 Britons say Boris Johnson should resign, according to a snap YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people, while the Times newspaper used an editorial to call on Mr Johnson to go.

“Every day that he remains deepens the sense of chaos. For the good of the country, he should go,” it said.