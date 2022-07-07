Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory party leader - now what?

He held on during months of scandal, survived a no confidence vote, and never at any moment during his premiership did Boris Johnson look like he would resign as party leader - but now he has.

The prime minister announced he would be handing over the keys to Downing Street after more than 50 Tory MPs walked out of government in protest at his leadership.

Many thought the partygate scandal would cause his downfall, but it appears to have only started it, with the final nail in the coffin being hammered in by the Chris Pincher controversy.

The death knell was sounded with Mr Johnson's announcement that he will step down, but he has said he will remain the custodian of Number 10 for several more months, while several rounds of elections take place and with the next leader expected to be announced at the Tory party conference in October.

The Queen welcoming newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Here's how the Conservative Party will elect a new leader to be PM

Boris Johnson has said the timetable for a new leader to be selected will be published next week.

The schedule is likely to be similar to the process which played out before Mr Johnson took over from Theresa May.

The party's governing bodies - the Conservative Party Board and the Executive Committee of the 1922 Committee - are able to change the rules if they wish, however that is unlikely.

The contest runs in two stages, first parliamentary then the party membership takes over.

Finding candidates:

Any Tory MP who wishes to lead the party can nominate themselves to be a candidate in the contest.

They must receive a certain number of nominations from Tory MPs in order to get themselves on the ballot paper. The number of required nominations is determined by the 1922 Committee and Conservative Party Board. It was eight at the last contest.

Any MP who does not get the required number of nominations is removed from the contest.

MPs then vote in a series of rounds to reduce the number of candidates.

In the first two rounds, the candidates who don’t meet a certain threshold of votes are eliminated, with the required number again decided by the 1922 Committee.

For all following ballots, the candidate who comes last is eliminated, until there are only two candidates remaining.

In the 2019 leadership contest, the first stage took two weeks.

Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons Credit: House of Commons/PA

Deciding a leader

When just two MPs remain on the ballot, the decision is passed to party members around the country.

People who pay for the Conservative Party membership will receive a ballot paper in the post and will be given a timeframe to make up their mind.

The candidates will take part in a series of hustings - a meeting at which candidates in an election address potential voters - and debates in which they will set out their vision for the party and country.

Party members can place their vote at the start of the process if they wish, however they may choose to watch the debates before making up their mind.

Last time the campaigning stage lasted a month but in 2016, before Theresa May was elected, the process was scheduled to last two months but Andrea Leadsom dropped out before it concluded.

Once the process concludes and the votes are counted, the MP with a simple majority will be named party leader, and as a result, prime minister.

At that point, Mr Johnson will go to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the Queen, and the new Tory leader will be invited to take up the role of PM with immediate effect.

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leaving 10 Downing Street in 2019 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

How much longer will Boris Johnson remain prime minister?

Mr Johnson has said he intends to remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October or even, according to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, November.

However, the PM will only be able to stay on as caretaker prime minister if he has the support to do so.

In the past few days, more than 50 MPs have quit government over his leadership, not his policy.

While Mr Johnson has appointed new Cabinet and ministerial positions, he lacks supports amongst many backbenchers.

In his resignation speech on Thursday, Mr Johnson did not commit to any specifics as to the timetable of his departure.

UK Editor Paul Brand said there were "quite frantic discussions going on among members of the 1922 Committee", the group that which sets the rules for the party and determines the timeline of any leadership contest.

One executive on that committee told Paul Brand that it was "not acceptable for him to remain in post until September, October".

UK Editor Paul Brand explains why MPs are increasingly angry at the prime minister's proposed timetable for his departure

Should Mr Johnson decide he cannot remain as PM, he could choose to step down immediately. In that case, it would be up to him to nominate a stand-in replacement to the Queen until the Conservative Party had chosen a new leader.

That person would be another Tory MP and most likely someone in the Cabinet who had remained loyal. Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab would likely be among those considered.

Could Boris Johnson stand in a leadership election?

It is unlikely. Under the rules, a leader who resigns is not normally eligible to contest any subsequent leadership election.