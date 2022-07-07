Boris Johnson to resign as Tory party leader today but remain PM until October

Boris Johnson will resign as Tory party leader today but remain prime minister until October, Number 10 sources have said.

A new prime minister will be in place until party conference in October, a No 10 source said, with he'll seek to refill ministerial vacant positions in his final months.

No 10 said "the prime minister will make a statement to the country today".

It is not yet clear when the process to replace him will begin, however some potential contenders have already thrown their hat into the ring, such as Attorney General Suella Braverman. The previous Tory leadership election took six weeks to conclude.

The PM - who has been under intense pressure to quit since the first Cabinet walkouts on Tuesday - said on Wednesday that he intended to "keep going" in the role, however it appears the pressure may have been too much.

A government source says he reflected overnight and woke “with a clarity of thought” deciding to resign. He will speak to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today and reassure him that nothing will change in the UK's support for Ukraine.

His new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, made the remarkable move of urging the prime minister to go, just 24 hours after accepting the job, which was made vacant by Rishi Sunak's resignation.

Michelle Donelan, perhaps the UK's shortest ever reigning education secretary, resigned from the role just one day after accepting Mr Zahawi's previous job.

An avalanche of government resignations was sparked on Tuesday evening by Sajid Javid's resignation as health secretary, which was quickly followed by Mr Sunak's quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary.

There have been 56 resignations in total, however that number seemed like it was growing constantly.

Almost all of those who stepped down cited issues with Mr Johnson's integrity, referring to scandals such as Partygate and the more recent Chris Pincher controversy, however some pointed to issues with the government's LGBT+ policies.

It appears the final straw for many was Mr Johnson's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Pincher, who resigned after reportedly "groping" two men last week.

Mr Johnson apologised for hiring Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip despite being aware of allegations against him on Tuesday, but moments later Mr Javid and Mr Sunak walked out.

He said sorry again on Wednesday at PMQs but by then the mood appeared to have completely turned against him.

Asked by a Tory MP whether there was any circumstance in which he would quit, the PM said: "The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do."

Even if he had chosen to stay on, as intended, it's likely backbench Tories would have agreed to oust him in the coming weeks.

He survived a vote of no confidence just one month ago, meaning that under Tory party rules he was exempt from another leadership challenge, but backbenchers were planning to change the rules to allow another vote.

He won the vote at the start of June with the support of 211 MPs but a huge 41% of his party voted to get rid of him and it's much more likely that the 50% threshold to remove him would be passed this time around.

Senior Tory MP Chris Skidmore wrote to the chair of the 1922 Committee - the Tory party's governing body - imploring the group to "urgently reconsider the rules that prevent a new vote of no confidence from taking place".

A number of other senior Conservatives including former housing secretary Robert Jenrick and former defence secretary Liam Fox also wrote to the committee saying they wanted a new leader.

How does a Tory leadership contest work?

The contest takes place in two stages. In the first stage, Conservative MPs put themselves forward as candidates.

All Conservative MPs then vote in a series of rounds to reduce the number of candidates until only two remain.

During the second stage, the two candidates will take part in a series of hustings around the country. Exactly how many of these events take place will be decided by the 1922 Committee.

The winner of the final contest will be whichever candidate wins a simple majority.