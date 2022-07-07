Boris Johnson's time as prime minister in pictures following his resignation
With Boris Johnson on his way out of Number 10 Downing Street, we look at some of the key moments during his time as prime minister that grabbed headlines.
Taking over from Theresa May, Mr Johnson was immediately tasked with breaking the Brexit deadlock.
He was introduced on the world stage as prime minister, the job he has always coveted, but things were from stable at home.
A snap general election was called for December 2019 and Boris Johnson was in full campaign mode.
And that's when his premiership could kick on, after the Tory party the election, securing a huge majority of more than 80 seats and ending months of uncertainty around Brexit.
His biggest challenge would follow just a few months later, when the Covid pandemic spread to the UK.
His popularity would rise thanks to the vaccine rollout, which began less than a year after the first lockdown was announced.
Things were starting to look up for the prime minister.
Later in May 2021, Mr Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony.
The couple exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family.
But in late 2021, 'partygate' kickstarted what would become months of scandals that would eventually wear down his support and goodwill even from within his own party.
That scandal would not go away for Mr Johnson, with one of its peaks coming when ITV News revealed pictures of the prime minister with a drink in his hand at a leaving party on November 13, 2020.
While scandals grew at home, Boris Johnson drew praise from Ukraine for his response to Russia's invasion.
In April, he visited Kyiv in person and has kept in close contact with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy ever since.
Finally, on July 7, Boris Johnson announced he is stepping down as leader of the Tory party, meaning his time as prime minister will soon come to an end.
