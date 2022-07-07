Boris Johnson's time as prime minister in pictures following his resignation

With Boris Johnson on his way out of Number 10 Downing Street, we look at some of the key moments during his time as prime minister that grabbed headlines.

Boris Johnson on the steps of 10 Downing Street on his first day as prime minister. July 24 2019. Credit: PA

Taking over from Theresa May, Mr Johnson was immediately tasked with breaking the Brexit deadlock.

Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson in Buckingham Palace on July 24, 2019. Credit: PA

He was introduced on the world stage as prime minister, the job he has always coveted, but things were from stable at home.

Boris Johnson meeting then US President Donald Trump at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. September 24 2019. Credit: PA

A snap general election was called for December 2019 and Boris Johnson was in full campaign mode.

Boris Johnson holding a pie during a visit to the Red Olive in Derby, while on the General Election campaign trail. December 11 2019. Credit: PA

And that's when his premiership could kick on, after the Tory party the election, securing a huge majority of more than 80 seats and ending months of uncertainty around Brexit.

Boris Johnson holding his first Cabinet meeting following the General Election in Downing Street. December 17 2019. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson blows glass prior to chairing a cabinet meeting at National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland. January 31 2020. Credit: PA

His biggest challenge would follow just a few months later, when the Covid pandemic spread to the UK.

Boris Johnson announcing that the UK would enter a lockdown for the first time due to Coronavirus. March 23 2020. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson joining in with a national applause for NHS workers during Coronavirus. March 26 2020. Credit: PA

His popularity would rise thanks to the vaccine rollout, which began less than a year after the first lockdown was announced.

Things were starting to look up for the prime minister.

Boris Johnson receiving his first Covid jab. March 19 2021. Credit: UK Government

Later in May 2021, Mr Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in 2021.

But in late 2021, 'partygate' kickstarted what would become months of scandals that would eventually wear down his support and goodwill even from within his own party.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson observes an early-morning Merseyside Police raid on a home in Liverpool as the Government launched ‘crime week’ Credit: Christopher Furlong/PA

Boris Johnson giving a speech at the CBI, where he infamously talked about Peppa Pig, made care engine noises and lost his place. Credit: PA

That scandal would not go away for Mr Johnson, with one of its peaks coming when ITV News revealed pictures of the prime minister with a drink in his hand at a leaving party on November 13, 2020.

While scandals grew at home, Boris Johnson drew praise from Ukraine for his response to Russia's invasion.

In April, he visited Kyiv in person and has kept in close contact with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy ever since.

Boris Johnson kept in close touch with Volodymyr Zelenskyy - here he is with him in Kyiv. Credit: AP

Finally, on July 7, Boris Johnson announced he is stepping down as leader of the Tory party, meaning his time as prime minister will soon come to an end.

Boris Johnson after reading out his statement formally resigning as Tory party leader. Credit: PA

