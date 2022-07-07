Downing St begins appointing new ministers after 50 MPs resign from government

Downing Street has started to make new ministerial appointments today after more than 50 MPs resigned from government.

It comes as the prime minister is set to resign as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.

Johnson will remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

On Tuesday in the wake of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignations, Downing Street appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the new Chancellor, Steve Barclay as the new Health Secretary, and Michelle Donelan as the new Education Secretary (replacing Zahawi) - but Donelan resigned within 48 hours.

On Thursday morning a number of new appointments were made to government:

Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster

Downing Street has appointed Kit Malthouse as Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office after the prime minister.

Malthouse was previously a Minister of State in the Home Office and Ministry of Justice.

Levelling Up

Michael Gove, the former Levelling Up Secretary, has been replaced by Greg Clark.

Education

James Cleverly has been appointed Education Secretary.

Cleverly is the second new Education Secretary in two days. Nadhim Zahawi was the Education Secretary earlier this week, but replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor when he resigned on Tuesday.

After less than 48 hours, new Education Secretary Michelle Donelan quit on Thursday morning.

Cleverly was previously a Minister of State (Minister for Europe and North America) in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Wales

Downing Street has appointed Robert Buckland as Welsh Secretary.

Northern Ireland

Shailesh Vara has been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Downing Street said.

Vara was previously a Minister of State and Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Northern Ireland Office in 2018.

Minister without Portfolio

Andrew Stephenson has been appointed Minister without Portfolio. He will attend Cabinet.

