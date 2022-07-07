Boris Johnson said the UK will continue to supply defensive aid to Ukraine even after he has left office, as he hailed Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "hero" who "everybody loves" for leading his country through the war.

Mr Johnson, who has resigned as Prime Minister but reportedly wants to stay on in post until October, told his Ukrainian counterpart that the UK's "unwavering cross-party support" for his country will persist regardless of who is in charge.

The two leaders developed a close relationship after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, and they reaffirmed their bond in a call on Thursday afternoon.

The UK is the second biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine and has supplied weapons and other equipment now being used by thousands of frontline Ukrainian soldiers.

“The prime minister highlighted the UK’s unwavering cross-party support for President Zelenskyy’s people, and said the UK would continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“The prime minister added that he would continue to work at pace with partners to try and end the grain blockade in the coming weeks.

“He thanked President Zelenskyy for everything he’s doing to stick up for freedom, for his friendship and for the kindness of the Ukrainian people. “President Zelenskyy thanked the prime minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK’s efforts. “The prime minister finished the call by praising President Zelenskyy, saying: ‘You’re a hero, everybody loves you’.”

The Ukrainian president said he heard the news of Mr Johnson's resignation as Tory leader "with sadness", adding that the PM's "personal leadership and charisma" made Britain's support "special".

The latest comments echo the warm words declared by Mr Zelenskyy following the no-confidence vote Mr Johnson faced in June, which he narrowly survived, with 148 of his own MPs voting to oust him.

Boris Johnson in Kyiv holding crisis talks with Ukrainian president weeks before the outbreak of war. Credit: PA

Mr Zelenskyy said at the time that he was "very happy" with the outcome, describing the PM as a "true friend" of Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine was a cornerstone of Mr Johnson's argument to maintain his premiership even in the face of Tory rebels, partygate fines and mounting Tory sleaze allegations.

Mr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude for the military aid - which now comes to £2.3bn - provided by Mr Johnson's government, and the £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support provided to his war-torn country.

Despite assistance, the Kremlin’s troops and their separatist allies control 95% of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.

Ukraine has been appealing for heavier weaponry and more assistance from Western leaders, as its troops are vastly outgunned and outnumbered by Russia's artillery.