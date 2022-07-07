British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has officially filed for an appeal against her conviction and sentence for sex trafficking, court documents show.Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The 60-year-old looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a judge in the Southern District of New York passed sentence in front of a packed public gallery in June.

Despite apologising to her victims during her sentencing hearing, court documents show Maxwell has now paid 505 US dollars (£420) to appeal against both her conviction and sentence.

Jurors heard prosecutors describe her as “dangerous” during her three-week trial last year, and were told details of how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse.

The court docket shows her appeal has now been sent to the US Court of Appeals.

