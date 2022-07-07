Parts of the UK are predicted to experience a heatwave over the next few days and into next week - in response forecasters have issued heat health warnings as temperatures are expected to exceed 30C.

The Met Office has said the southern and eastern parts will see consistent high temperatures, leading to a heatwave.

The forecaster and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), meanwhile, issued a level two heat-health alert warning ahead of the heatwave.

The alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15, and covers the East of England, South East and London regions.

People relax in the hot weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Credit: PA

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures in London are expected to hit 30C next week.

While parts of the south, Midlands and eastern parts of the UK are predicted to see highs of 25C and 26C, while the north and west could reach 24C.

Northern Ireland also had warm temperatures, with Thursday marking the warmest day of the year so far this year with highs of 23.5C.

Northern Ireland had its warmest day of the year so far this year with highs of 23.5C. Credit: PA

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

“It looks like temperatures, particularly for the east of Scotland, will rise over the coming day. So we’ve seen highs around 24C today, tomorrow it will be about 23C, very similar on Sunday, and then Monday could be around 25C and 26C.

“Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK.”

Friday is predicted to be dry with sunshine across England and Wales.

Over the weekend and into early next week, most areas are expected to be dry with warm sunshine and hot temperatures. The North West, meanwhile, may see some cloud and light rain.

London, the South East and East are expected to see highs of 24C and 25C on Friday while the South West is slightly cooler with 23C and 24C.

The Midlands and North West are also predicted to be 23C, while Wales could see 22C.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with 22C predicted across the South and East. The North and Midlands are predicted to be 21C.

Sunday, meanwhile, is largely expected to be highs of 23C all round across the South, East and Midlands, while parts of the North are closer to 22C.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies by UK county.

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon as there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.