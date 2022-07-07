The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82, his family said in a statement.

The news was released by his official Twitter account on Thursday evening, a day after the actor's death.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.

Born in 1940 in the Bronx, New York City, his big break came in 1972 when he played Sonny in the mafia epic The Godfather, a role which saw him nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor and a Golden Globe.

The classic crime saga, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, also stars Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Marlon Brando, who played his father in the film.

The actor reprised the role of the gangster in The Godfather Part II two years later.

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, left and James Caan as Sonny Corleone, right. Credit: AP

Caan also earned an Emmy nomination as the terminal cancer-stricken Chicago Bears back Brian Piccolo in the 1971 biographical drama Brian's Song.

The actor’s other notable credits include starring in psychological thriller Misery, action film Thief and another crime hit The Gambler.

