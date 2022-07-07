The Queen's role in appointing a new PM and Harry's latest legal case

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Boris Johnson's phone calls with the Queen ahead of his resignation, and what the Monarch’s role is at a turbulent political time like this. Plus, the pair give an update on Harry's judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection. And we cover Kate taking a picture of Camilla for Country Life magazine's cover.

