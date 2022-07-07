Ukrainians ‘very much concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation

A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are “concerned” after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher prompted Tory MPs to abandon him and leave him with no choice but to resign.

However, deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun told the PA news agency: “Over in Ukraine people are very much concerned.

‘Boris Johnson has, of course, been a great friend to Ukraine’ said Inna Sovsun Credit: PA

“I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single standpoint: the level of support to Ukraine.

“We don’t have the luxury to debate anything else, except for that. And in that sense, Boris Johnson has, of course, been a great friend to Ukraine.

“He was really driving the support, the political support, for the country. He was very outspoken, he was always on Ukraine’s side.

“We are very much worried if this policy of the UK Government will continue.”

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Mr Johnson, who most recently visited Kyiv last month, has spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky and described the Ukrainian leader as a “hero” since he resigned as Conservative leader.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Boris Johnson Credit: right

Mr Zelensky is said to have thanked Mr Johnson for his “decisive action” to help Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

Ms Sovsun echoed those sentiments, adding that she hopes the next prime minister continues to publicly drive support for Ukraine.

“This is probably the biggest thing that we hope the next prime minister will care about, is that he or she would understand the role that the UK played being basically the public leader of driving support for Ukraine and will continue this policy,” she said.

“Weapons delivery is important as well. Now, of course, not a single country in the world can match the level of weapons available in the US.

“But in terms of being outspoken, the US actually did less than the UK in the last four months, so I think this is what we very much hope the next UK prime minister will inherit and will continue.”

Ms Sovsun added that she hopes the decision as to who will take over from Mr Johnson “will be made soon”.

She said: “We are ready and willing to work with whoever that will be, and will do everything in our power to work with the next prime minister.

“We hope the decision will be made soon and we will be able to continue this fruitful cooperation in military and other affairs as well.”