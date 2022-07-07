'We don't like him': Russia rejoices at downfall of 'stupid clown' Boris Johnson

Moscow is celebrating the downfall of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his resignation with one Russian tycoon branding him a "stupid clown".

Shortly before the PM gave his speech outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, following more than 24 hours of a record number of resignations, the Kremlin took a swipe at him.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has been following the "government crisis" but added of Mr Johnson, he "really does not like us and we [do not like] him either".

He said Moscow hoped "more professional people" would come forward to run the UK government but added that "it can hardly be expected now."

Meanwhile top Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska called it an "inglorious end" for a "stupid clown" in a Telegram post.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Mr Johnson was "hit by a boomerang he launched himself".

"Moral of the story - do not seek to destroy Russia. Russia cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it and then choke on them," she wrote on Telegram.

In his resignation speech, Mr Johnson vowed to continue supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and listed the UK’s support for the war-torn country as one of the key achievements of his premiership.

The PM pledged in his resignation speech that the UK would continue supporting Ukraine. Credit: Telegram/Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and the whole of Ukrainian society "heard this news with sadness".

"My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Mr Zelenskyy said following a telephone call with Mr Johnson.

But Russian officials were not the only critics of Mr Johnson's premiership, with top EU leaders hoping a fresh prime minister will strengthen the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the bloc.

MEP Guy Verhofstadt compared Mr Johnson to Donald Trump and said "things can only get better" for EU and UK relations without him as British prime minister.

"Boris Johnson's reign ends in disgrace, just like his friend Donald Trump. The end of an era of transatlantic populism? Let's hope so," he wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said the PM's departure "opens a new page in relations" with the UK.

In a tweet, he said he hoped it can "be more constructive, more respectful of commitments made, in particular regarding peace & stability in NI, and more friendly" with partners in the EU.

Irish Premier Micheal Martin said that while he and Mr Johnson "didn't always agree" he understood the PM had been through a "fairly difficult number of months" and wished him and his family "the very best".

But he said it was a chance to "reset" Ireland's relationship with its "closest neighbour" and took the opportunity to call on the British Government to pull away from its unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We didn’t always agree, and the relationship between our governments has been strained and challenged in recent times," he said.

“Our joint responsibilities concerning stewardship of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as nurturing broader bilateral relations between us, require us to work together in a spirit of respect, trust and partnership."