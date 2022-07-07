President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted with "sadness" to Boris Johnson's resignation, telling the outgoing prime minister that the "entire Ukrainian society" was sympathetic toward him.

Ukraine's leader thanked Mr Johnson for his "special" support of Ukraine, as the pair's partnership draws to a close following the prime minister's announcement that he will step down.

The two leaders have formed a close bond in recent months, with Mr Johnson being the first western head of state to visit Mr Zelenskyy in Kyiv after Russia invaded.

"We all heard this news with sadness," Mr Zelenskyy told Mr Johnson, according to the Ukrainian government website. "Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you."

He added: "My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."

The pair speak regularly over the phone, however that may to come to an end when Mr Johnson eventually leaves Downing Street. His final days as PM are expected to be in October.

Critics of the outgoing prime minister have become skeptical about his regular calls with Mr Zelenskyy, because the content of them has often been revealed by Number 10 in the aftermath of a UK political scandal.

His former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said the prime minister was "using war to divert" from lies and crimes", an apparent reference to the Partygate scandal which resulted in Boris Johnson being fined by police.

Number 10 denies this. It said: "The timings for these calls are mutually agreed and understandably often dependent on president Zelensky’s availability. Any suggestion otherwise is ludicrous."

Mr Johnson called his Ukrainian counterpart "to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support" for his country in its battle against Russia, Number 10 said.

He insisted there is "unwavering cross-party support" in the UK for Mr Zelenskyy's people and Britain would continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed.

“President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK’s efforts," Number 10 said.

“The prime minister finished the call by praising President Zelenskyy, saying: ‘You’re a hero, everybody loves you’.”

During his resignation speech outside Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes."

As news of the PM's departure broke, political figures in Ukraine paid tribute to him.

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after the invasion began on February 24.

Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko tweeted: "Boris Johnson, sir, you are a true friend of Ukraine.

"We are very grateful for your strong position in supporting Ukraine.

"We wish you strength and you are always welcome in our country."