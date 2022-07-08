Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe is in a "severe condition" after being shot while delivering a speech, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Mr Abe, 67, was gunned down while speaking to crowds outside a train station in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday. He was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital, according to officials.

He was in cardio and pulmonary arrest as he was being airlifted, local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said.

NHK public broadcaster aired dramatic footage showing Mr Abe collapsing on the street, bleeding and holding his chest as several security guards run toward him.

Mr Abe was mid-speech when he was gunned down

Security guards are seen leaping on top of a man in a grey shirt who lies face down on the pavement.

A double-barrelled device that appeared to be a handmade gun is seen on the ground.

A gun was seen at the scene shortly after the shooting. Credit: NHK/AP

Police confirmed they arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene of the shooting.

NHK reported that he served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s.

Mr Kishida said: “I’m praying for former prime minister Abe’s survival from the bottom of my heart."

The PM, who belongs to the same political party as Mr Abe, called the attack “barbaric”.

“I use the harshest words to condemn (the act),” Mr Kishida said as he struggled to control his emotions.

Officials said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest as he was airlifted

He said the government planned to review the security situation, but added that Abe had the highest protection.

Mr Abe, an arch-conservative and one of the country's most divisive figures, was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 due to chronic stomach condition, ulcerative colitis, he's had since he was a teenager.

The former leader is still influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and heads its largest faction, Seiwakai.

Elections for Japan's upper house, the less powerful chamber of its parliament, are on Sunday.

World leaders have expressed shock and anger at the attack that happened in one of the world’s safest countries with some of the strictest gun control laws.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe".

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US was “deeply saddened and deeply concerned" over the attempted killing of Mr Abe.

“We don’t know his condition. We do know that apparently he’s been shot. Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment," he said.