How can I watch the Wimbledon finals and who is playing?

The Wimbledon finals are set to take place over the weekend, capping two weeks of drama, controversy and world-class tennis.

There may be no British representative in the final two of the singles finals this year, despite Cameron Norrie's best efforts, but there are still plenty of sub-plots to keep fans locked in to SW19.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch, who will be playing and what to look out for.

When are the finals?

The women’s final is up first, on Saturday at 2pm from Centre Court, while the men’s showdown is on Sunday at the same time and place.

The weather is expected to be sunny and warm on both days, according to forecasts, which means delays to either game are unlikely to be caused by rain or other adverse conditions.

Who is playing in the women’s final?

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will meet Elena Rybankina in the final after overcoming German Tatjana Maria 6-2 3-6 6-1 on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina beat former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final.

Ons Jabeur is one win away from the title. Credit: AP

Who is playing in the men’s final?

Australian Nick Kyrgios qualified automatically after opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semi-final clash on Thursday with injury before they could even take to the court the next day.

Kyrgios will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic ADD LINE/SCORE

How can I watch the matches?

Both finals will be free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Is there controversy around Elena Rybakina?

Moscow-born Rybakina is one match away from winning the title at a tournament where Russians are banned.

The 23-year-old dodged the All England Club’s ban, imposed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, having switched to represent Kazakhstan four years ago.

Elena Rybankina will play in the final. Credit: AP

Asked if she still “feels Russian”, Rybakina said: “What does it mean for you to feel? I mean, I’m playing tennis, so for me, I’m enjoying my time here.

“I feel for the players who couldn’t come here, but I’m just enjoying playing here on the biggest stage, enjoying my time and trying to do my best.

“I’m playing already for Kazakhstan for a long time. I’m really happy representing Kazakhstan.

“They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel. It’s just already a long time, my journey as a Kazakh player.

“I was born in Russia, yes, but I’m representing Kazakhstan. I don’t know why we have to come back to this.

“Today for my match, for example, the president of our federation came to support me. It’s really a big thing. It’s unbelievable support, which I just appreciate.”

What’s the controversy around the men’s final?

It was revealed on Tuesday that Kyrgios has been charged with common assault and will appear in court in his home country next month.

He has also courted controversy over the tournament.

Kyrgios was fined $4,000 (£3,300) for swearing during last Saturday’s stormy match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of $10,000 (£8,260).

Kyrgios was hit with a fine for the same amount for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.

On Monday, Kyrgios said he is happy “so many people are upset.”

“Honestly, I don’t care,” said Kyrgios. “I just smile. It’s so funny. I joke around with my team about it so much. It’s hilarious.

“I almost just wake up and read things, and I just laugh. And I never forget things people say, whether it was three, four years ago, things that just stick with me.

“I have a massive chip on my shoulder. I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there’s so many people that are so upset.”

Djokovic, meanwhile, faced widespread criticism for his attitude towards the Covid pandemic and for his public stance against the vaccine.