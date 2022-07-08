Is there a heatwave brewing?

There’s been talk of a heatwave next week for quite some time. Certainly it’s a pleasant end to the week - strong July sunshine will lift temperatures to peak at around 28 to 29C today, with highs of 27C tomorrow and 29C or more on Sunday.

Coasts will always feel a little fresher and cooler in the breeze, but will be deceptive with the sun still strong enough to burn.

Credit: Met Office

Early next week it’ll become even hotter as we top more than 30C for the second time this year.

Rather than a drift of hot air from the near continent - which is the more usual catalyst for our heatwaves, this is mostly homegrown heat - simply a day-on-day rise in temperature from consecutive sunny days.

Unlike our usual heating from the continent, it won’t be quite as humid or thundery as it can often be when temperatures climb into the 30C zone.

As for the middle of next week - there will be a brief respite and at this stage the temperatures are then expected to rise again towards the following weekend and the middle of month. This time around, there is hit of intense heat being drawn in from Europe and as a result, temperatures will soar.

The jury is still out when it comes to the finer details but the latest theme is there is a possibility of a more severe heatwave.

It's likely to feel more uncomfortable, with searing heat by day along with humid air, muggy nights and thunderstorms. Watch this space.

