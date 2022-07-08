Rishi Sunak, a one-time favourite to succeed Boris Johnson, has formally announced he is joining the race to replace him.

The Yorkshire MP, who this week sparked an avalanche of ministerial resignations when he quit as chancellor, said in a tweet: "I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister."

Mr Sunak's resignation, which came moments after Sajid Javid stepped down as health Secretary, eventually led to the current prime minister announcing he would stand down.

Announcing his aim to become PM, the former chancellor said: "Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country."

He revealed his intentions in a three minute video which focuses on the history of his family.

He said: “I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future.

“Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.”

He added: “Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness, and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That’s why I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.”

He's already got support from senior Tory Mark Harper, who is influential among backbench Conservatives.

He said his colleague "represents a return to traditional Conservative values and has an exciting vision for the future of our country".

Several other MPs, including Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer, and ex-parliamentary private secretarys Laura Trott and Jacob Young, have also publicly backed the former chancellor, as ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt notes.

Mr Sunak is drawing support from a wide range of backbenchers, including those from former 'red-wall seats' as well as more traditional Conservative heartlands.

Mr Sunak was a rising star of the Tory party after becoming the UK's chancellor in early 2020 by bringing in financial support during the Covid pandemic, including the furlough scheme.

But his popularity waned through numerous controversies, such as his fine for breaking Covid rules and the furore involving his wife's tax status.

He's also been criticised for his fiscal policy, which has seen him bring in tax increases and resist providing additional cash support for struggling families.

Despite that, he is still considered one of the favourites to become the next prime minister, behind frontrunner Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

