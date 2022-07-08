Skip to content

Teenager reunited with father after 'being held in Russian captivity' for three months

ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson reports on the 'reunion worth seeing'

A Ukrainian teenager - thought to have been captured by Russian forces three months ago - has been reunited with his father.

16-year-old Vladyslav Buryak went missing back in April. His father, Oleg, feared the worst, telling ITV News he suspected his son was abducted by troops at a checkpoint.

Yesterday, Vladyslav and Oleg enjoyed an emotional reunion. Footage shows them holding each other tightly, with Vladyslav confirming he is "alive and well".

Chernobyl child hosted in County Durham given refuge in same house 20 years on
'We'll win by end of year': Ukrainian chief defiant amid 'tactical' retreat

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know