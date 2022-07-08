Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson reports on the 'reunion worth seeing'

A Ukrainian teenager - thought to have been captured by Russian forces three months ago - has been reunited with his father.

16-year-old Vladyslav Buryak went missing back in April. His father, Oleg, feared the worst, telling ITV News he suspected his son was abducted by troops at a checkpoint.

Yesterday, Vladyslav and Oleg enjoyed an emotional reunion. Footage shows them holding each other tightly, with Vladyslav confirming he is "alive and well".

