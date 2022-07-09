Elena Rybakina has become Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title.

Born in Russia, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.

The match itself was already history-marking, as the first women's singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years.

Elena Rybakina (right) after victory over Ons Jabeur in The Final of the Ladies' Singles. Credit: PA

Speaking after her victory, Rybakina said: "I was super nervous before the match. I’ve never felt something like this. Big thanks to the crowd for the support all this two weeks.

"I want to thank Ons for the great match and everything you achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game, it was a joy to play against you and I learned so much today.

"It’s true I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To be a winner is just amazing. I don’t have the words to say how happy I am."

The Duchess of Cambridge presented Jabuer with the runners-up plate and then handed Rybakina the famous Venus Rosewater dish.

Jabeur said: “First of all I want to congratulate Elena, she played amazing and she deserves this. Hopefully next time it will be mine.

“Elena stole my title but it’s OK. I love this tournament. I feel really sad but in tennis there is only one winner. I’m trying to inspire people from my country. I hope they are listening.”

The Duchess of Cambridge presented Rybakina the famous Venus Rosewater dish. Credit: PA

Russian-born, and reportedly still a resident there, Rybakina switched to representing Kazakhstan for financial reasons four years ago.

Wimbledon organisers banned Russian and Belarusian athletes following the invasion of Ukraine. The tournament was stripped of its ATP ranking points for 2022 after the move.

The ATP said "the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental" to the tour.