ITV News Political Reporter Harry Horton rounds up a busy day for announcements

Nadhim Zahawi, the newly elected chancellor, has announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the second Cabinet minister to declare their ambition in the space of an hour.

He joins five other candidates in the race - Grant Shapps, Kemi Badenoch, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, and Suella Braverman.

Mr Zahawi, who was brought in to replace Rishi Sunak after his resignation, was one of Mr Johnson's newly appointed ministers who called for his resignation on Thursday. The PM eventually announced he would be stepping down later that day.

The Stratford-upon-Avon MP was the second minister to announce his campaign on Saturday, after transport secretary Grant Shapps launched his bid.

Mr Shapps has said he will end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”.

Who else is going to run and just how many will join the race?

In a statement, Mr Zahawi said: "The Conservative Party has made me who I am today [...] under Margaret Thatcher, the Britain I knew was full of boundless optimism and opportunity.

"That has been lost and a change is needed".

Mr Zahawi said his aim would be to "provide opportunities... whoever you are and wherever you come from" and said he would "steady the ship" and "stabilise the economy".

Michelle Donelan, who resigned from the role of education secretary on Thursday – less than 36 hours after accepting it, said she was backing Mr Zahawi to be the next leader.

In a tweet, she said: “I’ve worked with Nadhim Zahawi in the Department for Education, and around the cabinet table over the last 10 months. I’m backing him to be our next prime minister because he gets things done and delivers just like he did as Vaccines Minister.”

Tories are rushing to take sides as more candidates announce their bids.

Having launched his campaign on Friday night, among those publicly backing Mr Sunak are Commons Leader Mark Spencer, former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison, and MPs Sir Bob Neill and Paul Maynard.

Former minister Steve Baker, meanwhile, has backed Attorney General Suella Braverman’s campaign, who announced her intention on ITV's Peston show.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has also thrown her hat into the ring, with a plan for a smaller state and a government “focused on the essentials.”

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has already said he will be be putting his name forward.

While Mr Shapps launched his bid via The Times on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to run with both Tory MPs Chloe Smith and Julian Knight expressing their support for the senior Cabinet minister on Friday - although she is yet to launch a bid.

While former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who was runner-up to Boris Johnson in 2019, said he was “virtually certain” to stand again this time.

What happens next?

Following elections to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee on Monday, the new body will draw up a timetable for the leadership election.

After his acrimonious resignation speech on Thursday, many MPs are anxious to see Mr Johnson out of No 10 as quickly as possible, fearing a summer of “chaos” if he remains.

Downing Street however insisted he would not stand aside to allow Mr Raab to take over as a caretaker prime minister.

Labour has confirmed that it will table a Commons vote of no confidence in the government if Mr Johnson refuses to go voluntarily.

In order to succeed, however, it would require Tory MPs to vote with them – or at least abstain in large numbers – which would appear unlikely given it could lead to a general election they are likely to lose.