Popular Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory leadership

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced he will not stand to be the next Tory leader.

Mr Wallace had been tipped to be a front-runner, should he mount a campaign, but he said his focus is on his current role and "keeping this great country safe."

Given Mr Wallace's popularity among Conservative party members, whoever he decides to support in the leadership race would be given a huge boost.

In a statement on Twitter, he said: “After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support.

“It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe.

“I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address.”