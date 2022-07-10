International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt has announced she is standing to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

The Portsmouth North MP announced her bid for the leadership on Sunday morning, making her the ninth candidate to put their name forward.

In a video promoting her candidacy, she said: "Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship."

Previously Ms Mordaunt had heavily suggested she woudl throw her hat in the ring, sharing an article on Saturday night from Dr Gerard Lyons, Mr Johnson’s former chief economic adviser as London mayor, which stated she would make a “great prime minister”.

She also pushed back against those who may want to depict her as “woke” in a Twitter thread early on Sunday morning, as she sought to clarify how she would define a woman.