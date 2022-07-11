First look at Kylie and Jason as Charlene and Scott in final Neighbours episode

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are back together as Neighbours' lovers Scott and Charlene for the first time in more than 30 years in new photos released from the show's final episode.

Pictures from on set show them laughing and embracing, with Minogue back in her character Charlene Mitchell's mechanic’s overalls as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

Jason Donovan is returning as her husband Scott Robinson.

Feisty mechanic Charlene was often seen wearing the practical outfit and it became her calling card among fans.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.2 million Twitter followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours. Credit: Twitter/Kylieminogue

Donovan, meanwhile, posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his co-star, as well as a snap of the cover of his script.

He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

The Australian soap is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role for the finale.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.