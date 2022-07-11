Here's where children can eat cheaply during the summer holidays

Many families are feeling the pinch due to the cost-of-living crisis and there are fears thousands won't be able to feed their children while they are on their summer holiday.

With inflation recently hitting a 40-year high, and many families already making cutbacks, those who rely on free school meals to feed their children already have very little wriggle room.

In response to this, several supermarkets, restaurant chains, and other businesses have introduced special deals for children, giving them free food or heavily discounted food when accompanied with an adult purchase.

Many families struggle to cover the cost of free school meals during the holidays. Credit: PA

We have compiled a list of different businesses that are offering the promotions.

Some of these are usual promotions businesses offer to try and attract customers, but some are being specifically billed as ways to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Ikea

Ikea is offering kids meals for 95p on their own or for £1.50 if you also buy a drink, piece of fruit and dessert.

The offer started on July 11 and will end on September 3.

Asda

Asda in England and Wales are offering children's meals for £1 in their cafes - with no minimum adult spend.

Asda is offering meals for children for £1. Credit: PA

The offer applies to all children under the age of 16 and can be used on hot or cold meals.

The offer will run from July 25 until September 4.

An Asda spokesperson said they hoped the deal would ensure that those who "normally rely on a school meal aren’t left without."

Baby food is also included.

Morrisons

Children eating at Morrisons can get a free meal when bought alongside an adult meal that costs at least £4.99.

The meal comes with a piece of fruit and juice or bottled water.

Dobbies garden centres

All children eating at Dobbies garden centres will be able to get a meal and drink for £1 when purchased with an adult meal.

Dunelm

Children eating at cafes in Dulemn can get a free main, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent on other food.

Whitbread Inns, Brewers' Fayre and Beefeater

Two kids under 16 can eat breakfast for free with every adult breakfast purchased at Whitbread Inns, Beefeater and Brewers' Fayre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know