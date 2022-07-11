Tory MPs will begin the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson’s successor to be finally announced on September 5.

Following a meeting of the 1922 Committee executive, the chairman Sir Graham Brady said nominations will open and close on Tuesday.

In order to stand, a candidate will need the support of 20 MPs – potentially making it harder for some of the less well-known contenders to make it onto the ballot paper.

The first ballot of MPs will then take place on Wednesday, with any candidate who fails to get at least 30 votes expected to drop out.

A second ballot will follow on Thursday with further ballots to be held next week until the list of candidates is whittled down to a final two – who will go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

Sir Graham said the final result would be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.

He said it was a “perfectly reasonable” timetable that would allow hustings to take place around the country over the summer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The 1922 Committee is the governing body of the the parliamentary Tory party, which represents its backbenchers and effectively acts as its HR department.

For the previous leadership contest the committee agreed the contenders would need nominations from eight Tory MPs in order to get their name on the ballot, however a higher threshold was decided because of a desire for quick contest.

There are currently 11 candidates but they will be whittled down to a final two as they battle for nominations from their colleagues.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the only candidates so far to have passed the threshold of nominations, meaning their names are certain to be on the first ballot of Tory MPs.

There is still time for other hopefuls to throw their hat into the ring and several are said to be considering it.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly debating whether to enter the race and there is speculation that Tobias Ellwood, chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee, could too.

Those entering the race at such a late stage may struggle to win support from their colleagues, given so many have already picked a side.

Any hopefuls who do not reach the threshold of nominations will be booted from the race and their backers will have to throw their weight behind someone else.

ITV will host the first TV debate of the competition at 7pm on Sunday, July 17.

Reaching the debate may prove difficult for Rehman Chishti, the latest Tory to join the race, due to his very low profile.

Mr Chishti said the right candidate would have “a proven track record of coming to the table with ideas and creativity to help improve people’s lives”, but so far hasn't secured any nominations.

In 2019, ITV's Conservative leadership debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt was watched by 4.4 million viewers. It was hosted by presenter Julie Etchingham. ITV has not yet revealed who will host the debate this time. It will be held at ITV's White City studios.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade.

"Sunday's debate will be an important event as the country's next prime minister is chosen."