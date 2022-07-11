Train drivers at four rail companies vote to strike amid pay dispute

Train drivers at four rail companies have voted to strike in a dispute over pay, with four more ballots still being counted, their union Aslef has announced.

The upcoming walkouts follow strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), which crippled services last month.

Talks between the RMT and rail companies are set to resume this week. The Aslef ballot results are among drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association is also balloting its members at Network Rail and a number of train operators in England for industrial action.

More to follow...

