Bare chests banned in Italian tourist hotspot, with threat of £425 fine

An Italian tourist hotspot has banned bare chests and skimpy bathing suits because it's making locals uncomfortable.

The southwestern coastal town of Sorrento has asked people to wear t-shirts when they are not at the beach and plans to dish out fines of up to €500 to anyone caught flouting the rules.

Mayor Massimo Coppola said the "indecorous behaviour" was impacting quality of life and degrading the image of the famous resort.

"No more with the indecent behaviour," Mr Coppola said in a Facebook post. "That's why I signed the ordinance that prohibits people from walking around with a bare chest as well as in swimming suits."

"These types of behaviours can be considered as a cause for unease and discomfort for both Sorrento residents and tourists," he added.

It's not the first time Italy has cracked down on covering up.

The popular Calabrian seaside destination of Tropea banned people from walking around the town in swimwear or barefoot in 2019.

Lipari, Vietri Sul Mare and the Sicilian town of Aci Castello have also previously introduced bans on swimwear being worn in the towns.

Several Spanish towns and cities have also tightened up anti-social behaviour laws for tourists ahead of summer.

In Mallorca, 11 seaside restaurants have banned tourists wearing certain clothes associated with “drunken tourism”.

