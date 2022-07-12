Boots is to stop producing its Soltan sun creams with an SPF of lower than 50 for children and 15 for adults, in a bid to encourage its customers to take greater care in the sun and lower their risk of developing skin cancer.

SPF (sun protection factor) refers to the amount of UVB (ultraviolet B) protection a product provides from the damaging effects of the sun.

The higher the SPF, the greater the protection from UVB rays and sunburn and the lower the risk of developing skin cancer.

The NHS recommends wearing a sun cream with an SPF of at least 30 to protect against UVB rays and at least four out of five stars for its UVA rating.

What are the differences between UVA and UVB rays?

While UVB rays play a greater role in causing skin cancer, UVA rays can also contribute.

UVA rays penetrate more deeply into the skin and play a greater role in premature skin ageing changes, including wrinkle formation.

There are approximately 500 times more UVA rays in sunlight than UVB rays.

While it's important to check a sun cream offers protection against UVB rays, it's also important to check they offer protection against UVA rays.

Traditional chemical sunscreen products have been more successful at blocking UVB rays than UVA rays.

The NHS recommends wearing suncreams with an SPF of at least 30. Credit: PA

Previously, Boots stopped making Soltan with an SPF of lower than 30 for children and SPF 8 for adults as part of a partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support to improve awareness of sun safety.

Soltan spokesperson Clare O’Connor said: “Through our partnership with Macmillan, we’re committed to taking action to improve sun safety.

“We know that using sunscreen is one of the main methods of keeping skin protected in the sun, so we want to support our customers to make a simple switch to protect their skin with higher SPF with UVA protection.

“This is particularly important for children, whose skin is more vulnerable to sun damage, so we want to help parents in choosing the highest protection available.”

Dr Anthony Cunliffe, national clinical adviser for primary care at Macmillan, said: “Initiatives like this are really important because wearing higher factor SPF, along with steps like spending time in the shade, can provide better protection from the sun and lower your risk of developing skin cancer.

“Anyone with concerns about changes to their skin should contact their GP, and they can also chat to specially trained nurses on the Macmillan support line.”

