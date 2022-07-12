Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has dropped out of the Tory leadership race and given his backing to Rishi Sunak.

The senior minister, who so far had been struggling to win enough Tory nominations to get onto the contest's ballot paper, tweeted that he was supporting his former Cabinet minister instead.

It leaves 10 candidates fighting to replace Boris Johnson, however it is likely that more Tory MPs will drop out the race by this evening.

Ballots will be taken of Tory MPs today and all hopefuls who do not gain 20 or more nominations from their colleagues will be eliminated from the competition.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor has already enough support to proceed, as does trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Shapps said: "Huge thanks to my team for helping to pull together my leadership bid in literally no time!

"Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I've spoken to @RishiSunak who I believe has the competence and experience to lead this country."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also backed Mr Sunak to become prime minister.

Introducing Mr Sunak at his campaign launch, Raab said: "While others talk the talk, Rishi this month delivered the biggest tax cut for working people in a decade. He did it because he is a true Conservative."

Mr Sunak took a swipe at rival candidates when launching his campaign, with the former chancellor the only candidate not to promise swift tax cuts.

He suggested their tax plans are "not credible" as he said he would only reduce them after inflation is under control.

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, said: "It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes.

"I had to make some of the most difficult choices of my life as chancellor, in particular how to deal with our debt and borrowing after Covid. I have never hidden away from those, I certainly won't pretend now the choices I made and the things I voted for were somehow not necessary.

"While that may be politically inconvenient for me, it is also the truth. As is the fact that once we've gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of when, not if."