Hundreds gathered to say their final goodbyes to Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of Tokyo to pay their final respects to Japan’s assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe as his hearse made its way to a small, private funeral.

Hundreds queued at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple on Tuesday to lay flowers ahead of the ceremony, which was only open to close friends and family.

Crowds waved, took photos and called out thanks as the hearse carrying his body, accompanied by his widow, slowly drove past the packed crowds.

Akie Abe was seen lowering her head to the crowds.

The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date.

The hearse made a tour of Tokyo's main political headquarters of Nagata-cho, where Mr Abe spent more than three decades since he was first elected in 1991.

It then drove slowly by the party headquarters, where senior party lawmakers in dark suits stood outside and prayed, before heading to the prime minister's office, where he served a total of nearly a decade.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech on Friday.

He was then airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The attack was especially shocking in one of the world's safest countries, where guns are strictly controlled.

Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Officers confiscated the homemade gun he used and several others were later found at his apartment.

The attacker told investigators he plotted the shooting because he believed rumours that Mr Abe was connected to an organisation that he resents, according to police.

The vehicle, centre right, carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral. Credit: AP

Japanese media reported that the man had developed a hatred toward a religious group his mother was devoted to. The reports did not specify the group.

Mr Abe was born into a prominent political family and became Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

He was credited with instilling political and economic stability though he angered Japan's neighbours South Korea and China – along with many Japanese – with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.

His assassination took place just days before the country headed to the ballots for an election for position in the Diet's upper house, which was won by Mr Abe’s party, the Liberal Democratic Party.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed his party's victory but also acknowledged that it was entering a new era without the towering politician, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 remained a force in the party and national politics.

“Because we've lost a great leader, undeniably we could be affected in many ways," Mr Kishida said.

“Our party must unite as we face difficult issues."

Police on Saturday said autopsy results showed that a bullet that entered Abe's upper left arm damaged arteries beneath both collar bones, causing massive bleeding.