'It's not actually that difficult - when ministers are going out on media morning rounds - to make sure that... what they're being asked to say is accurate'

Sajid Javid has admitted it was deeply embarrassing to be sent out onto the airwaves to defend the government over partygate, and said he was angry about the lines he was told to take.

Speaking to ITV News after the launch of his leadership campaign, the former health secretary said he expressed that view to Boris Johnson and his team.

"I've made my anger very clear and I think I made it super clear when I resigned," he said.

Asked how he would be different as prime minister, he said it was all about "integrity" and being straight with people.

Mr Javid said he did not feel guilty about writing the letter that started a string of resignation letters and ultimately ended in Mr Johnson's political downfall.

"I felt I had to do the right thing - what my conscience dictates, I wasn't thinking what this means for the prime minister, to be honest."

Mr Javid said he 'likes' Boris Johnson but he was not thinking about the 'wider impact' of his resignation

Asked if, on a human level, he felt sorry for him, Mr Javid replied that he liked Mr Johnson and credited him with the 2019 majority and Brexit, but on sympathy added: "I wasn't thinking about - and I haven't been thinking about - the wider impact of the decision I made.

"You have to be true to your own values."

At his launch he spoke about cutting tax, including reversing the NI rise he backed as health secretary, and hit out at poisonous briefings from other candidates, saying he hoped the race would not get dirty.

Mr Javid said he hopes the Tory leadership race will not get dirty among candidates

"Whatever happens we all have to come together after this," he said.

He insisted that speaking down about other candidates was "absolutely off limits" for his team adding: "If I caught anyone in my team briefing about anyone they would no longer be in my team - it's unacceptable."

He also spoke about race and politics.

'We look different to let's say what politicians might've looked like 10, 20 years ago - I think that's something to be proud of'

When asked if he felt it would affect his chances, he said: "No I don't - if you'd asked that question 10 years ago, certainly 20 years ago, I would have said yes - things were very different.

"As a country, when it comes to race - things aren't perfect, [but] we've come a long way.

"If you look at the candidates... myself, Rishi, Priti, Suella, Nadhim Zahawi, Rehman Chishti , a whole bunch of candidates, we all love our country but we look different to what candidates looked like 10 years ago.

"The fact that you can come forward and be a credible candidate speaks volumes."

ITV News has approached Number 10 for a comment and been told none would be issued.

