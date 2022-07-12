Sajid Javid has withdrawn from the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and prime minister, after struggling to get to the required 20 nominations to go through to the first round of voting.

The former health secretary and former chancellor, who resigned in protest of Mr Johnson last week, dropped out of the race shortly before it was announced which of the candidates had reached enough support to progress.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman will go into the first ballot of MPs in the contest, Sir Graham Brady announced on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Mr Javid said: "I look forward to seeing the debate unfold and to see colleagues working together as a united Conservative Party once the leadership election is concluded.”

