Jill Biden apologises for comparing Hispanic Americans to 'breakfast tacos'

The first lady of the United States has apologised after comparing the uniqueness of the country's Hispanic population to a breakfast taco.

Jill Biden gave a speech in San Antonio Texas on Monday to UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group.

But Ms Biden’s attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specialising in Hispanic groceries.

San Antonio is famous for its Mexican-inspired breakfast foods, including breakfast tacos.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offence on social media, with the journalists’ organisation tweeting “we are not tacos.”

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” NAHJ said.

The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

“The first lady apologises that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The Hispanic vote makes up an important part of the Democratic base but their support has been softening in recent years.

Some Democrats have suggested that the party isn’t working hard enough to maintain Hispanic support.

In her speech, Jill Biden outlined how President Joe Biden has responded to the community, including by appointing Latinos to the Cabinet and other high government posts and helping them get vaccinated against Covid-19.