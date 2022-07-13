Boris Johnson has said he is "proud" of his time in Number 10 and will leave with his "head held high", despite the nature of his departure, which involved him being forced out by minister following repeated scandal.

The prime minister, who will leave office on September 5 at the latest, admitted at PMQs that he was leaving "not at a time of my choosing", but said he was happy with what he'd achieved in his 36 months as PM.

"I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

"I will be leaving with my head held high," he said.

It was Mr Johnson's first session of Prime Minister's Questions since announcing his impending departure last week and his second last before leaving Number 10.

It took more than 50 government resignations before he was forced quit and even after dozens of walkouts he attempted to cling onto power.

He eventually bowed to pressure and delivered a speech announcing his departure after being told to do by Cabinet ministers including his newly appointed chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, who is now running to replace him.

He survived numerous controversies, including the Partygate scandal which saw him fined by police, but it appears it was his handling of the Chris Pincher furore was the final straw for Tory MPs.

A leadership race is underway as eight hopefuls compete to replace him as prime minister.

He said any of the "brilliant" candidates would wipe the floor with Labour Sir Keir Starmer, who he called "Captain Crasheroony Snoozefest".

The contest set to conclude on September 5 but the PM indicated at PMQs that his successor could be chosen before next Wednesday, which would be his final questions sessions in the Commons as prime minister.

"The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation, so it is possible this will be our last confrontation, it is possible," he told the Labour leader.

It was a rowdy Commons chamber before the two leaders went head to head, with Speaker Lindsay Hoyle ordering two Scottish MPs to be ejected from the House.

Alba Party pair Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey were told to leave after the former was heard trying to raise a point of order and appeared to say "we need a referendum".

He then refused to sit down and continued to speak, prompting Sir Lindsay to act.

The Speaker said: "I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now.

"If you stand again, I will order you out. Make your mind up."

Mr MacAskill rose to his feet again before Mr Hanvey also stood up and started speaking, but he could not be heard over the heckling from Tory MPs.

Sir Lindsay then named the pair, meaning they are suspended from the House.

He said: "Neale Hanvey, I'm now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave this chamber. Serjeant, deal with them. Out now, Serjeant-at-arms escort them out."