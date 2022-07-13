UK economy grew by 0.5% in May surprising economists’ prediction of 0% growth

The UK economy grew by 0.5% in May, rebounding from a 0.2% drop in April and surprising economists’ prediction of 0% growth.

Services, manufacturing and construction – the main sectors of the economy – drove the rise in gross domestic product (GDP).

The ONS also revised GDP data up for April, to a fall of 0.2% from a drop of 0.3% in its previous estimation.

Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy rebounded in May with growth across all main sectors.

“Health was the biggest driver, with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programmes winding down.

“Road hauliers also had a busy month while travel agencies fared well with pent-up demand for summer holidays.

“There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months while construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.”

