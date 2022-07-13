Nadhim Zahawi’s leadership election tag, signing off his campaign material to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, redirects users to a rival candidate's leadership page when searched online.

The chancellor and MP for Stratford-on-Avon has been posting tweets with the hashtag #NZ4PM [Nadhim Zahawi for prime minister], which, when searched as NZ4PM.com, takes visitors to Penny Mourdant’s website.

The domain name for Ms Mourdant's website is similarly tagged as 'PM4PM.com.'

Mr Zahawi’s team say they will have a website up and running on Thursday, but until then any search for NZ4PM.com redirects users to Ms Mourdant, who is seen as a potential frontrunner in the leadership race.

It comes as the chancellor acknowledged that Rishi Sunak is the frontrunner in the Conservative Party leadership race but insisted he could still make up ground on his rival.

“Colleagues will be making their minds up. There is a lot of undeclared colleagues remain. Rishi out in the lead, no doubt. He is a very talented man, he would make a great prime minister,” he told Sky News.

“But I think I can deliver. I am the man who has a track record of operational competence. I have the track record of delivering the (Covid) vaccine.”

Mr Zahawi insisted his promises to bring forward tax cuts are fully costed.

“My pledges are fully costed. I will publish them. I will demonstrate where I find the headroom to deliver this next year,” he said.

“As we see inflation abate, the debt interest payments should also come down.”

Mr Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Ms Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Mr Zahawi and Suella Braverman will all be on the ballot on Wednesday, after all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.

The ultimate winner won’t be known until September 5, according to the Conservative party’s timetable.