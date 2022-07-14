Brit winner Mabel talks about pressure of fame as she releases second album

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda spoke to Mabel on redefining success and the creative process behind her upcoming album

A record that was in the top three on the charts, went Platinum and won her a Brit Award...that was the reality when Mabel released her first album High Expectations in 2019. Now the 26-year-old is releasing her second record About Last Night, hoping to emulate the dizzying heights reached first time round. Speaking to ITV News, Mabel described the album as a "journey" that starts of very "dancey and high energy and then goes into more of the vulnerability and R&B pop that people know me for."

Mabel admits she did feel the pressure when it came to crafting her second album

Play Brightcove video

The singer was quickly touring internationally and performing to tens of thousands of people. Having the chance to live her dream in her 20s did come at a cost.

"The scrutiny and the comments, the way that millions of people are allowed to judge what you wear and your weight.

"I just got stuck in a hole of reading comments and feeling negatively about myself. I took a break from social media to be honest with you."

Mabel - whose hits include Don't Call Me Up and Mad Love - acknowledges that nothing could have really prepared her for singing stardom.

She reflected that "it's mad what fear will do to your voice and do to your body and do to your expression on stage.

"When there is lots of people looking at you, you are giving about 20% of your potential and then having people judge that."

Mabel performs at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park in Suffolk. Credit: PA

Mabel took advice from some of the music industry's best-known stars when it came to dealing with the anxiety and pressure of being in the spotlight. She spoke to Harry Styles, as well as Stormzy and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, remembering that "everybody that I spoke to was just like 'look, you are meant to be doing what you are doing, and you have to keep going. Try not to look, if you go looking then you are going to find', that is what Stormzy said to me." Mabel used pandemic lockdowns as a chance to reset and reconnect with family.

She moved back in with her mum and dad, 90s pop icon Neneh Cherry and music producer Cameron McVey.

Mabel and Neneh Cherry arriving at the NME Awards held at the O2 Academy Brixton in March. Credit: PA

The happenings around the world provided inspiration for Mabel as she worked on About Last Night. "It was an emotional time, obviously with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It was a time of a lot of reflecting for us as a family, being mixed. There was a lot of creativity based in that pain. That was a source of inspiration for me." The break not only provided Mabel with new music but also a new outlook.

"I just am proud to be who I am. I am not apologetic about anything. It's good to be humble, but it's also okay to say positive things about yourself."

'Mabel told Rishi Davda about her career bucket list'

Play Brightcove video

Mabel is letting fans know that she's proud of her roots, her music and most importantly, herself. At such a young age she's already secured 12 top 20 hits and surpassed 4.5 billion streams. About Last Night is out on Friday July 15 and Mabel is performing at Somerset House in London on Sunday July 17.

Listen to Unscripted - our arts and entertainment podcast