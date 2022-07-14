A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been discovered on the back of a 137-year-old painting by the artist.

The "incredibly rare" find was uncovered by X-ray at the National Galleries of Scotland, behind Van Gogh’s Head of a Peasant Woman.

It shows the Dutch painter's distinctive brimmed hat, neckerchief and his left ear, which he famously cut off in 1888.

An X-ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self-portrait. Credit: PA

Van Gogh often used the reverse of his canvases to save money and the image is thought to be among the first of his self-portraits, which he later became known for.

Art conservators are working on ways to separate the two paintings without damaging either work.

Senior Curator Frances Fowle views Head of a Peasant Woman by Vincent Van Gogh. Credit: Neil Hanna/National Galleries of Scotland

The delicate process has been made more difficult because the back of the painting has been covered by layers of glue and cardboard for over a century.

In the meantime, the self-portrait is being viewed as an X-ray image through a special lightbox.

Professor Frances Fowle, senior curator of French art at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "Moments like this are incredibly rare.

"We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.

"What an incredible gift for Scotland, and one that will forever be in the care of the National Galleries.

The back of Head of a Peasant Woman Credit: Neil Hanna/National Galleries of Scotland

Lesley Stevenson, senior paintings conservator at the National Galleries, said: "This is a significant discovery because it adds to what we already know about Van Gogh’s life.

"There is lots to think about with regards to the next steps, but for us it is another little nugget to get us a little bit closer to an incredible artist."

Art enthusiasts can view the portrait as part of the A Taste for Impressionism exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, between Saturday 30 July and Sunday 13 November.

