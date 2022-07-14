The biggest rail workers’ union has announced two further strikes this summer in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening more disruption to services. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union ((RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on August 18 and 20. The union previously announced a strike for July 27, the day before the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, who remains "open for talks", said: “The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish. “They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work. “Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work. “And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations. “Now Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of prime minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out."

Mick Lynch said his union will continue its campaign until a negotiated settlement is reached. Credit: PA

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “By announcing even more strike dates, the RMT has dropped any pretence that this is about reaching a deal. “It’s clear the best interests of passengers and our staff are taking second place to the union’s bosses’ political campaign.“

The drivers’ union Aslef earlier announced its members at eight train companies will strike on July 30.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “This is a hugely disappointing announcement from the RMT’s leadership which will upset passengers’ summer plans, undermine struggling businesses and upend the industry’s recovery. “We want to give our people an increase in pay, but asking taxpayers to shoulder more of the burden when they have already contributed £600 per household during the pandemic, or expecting passengers to fund it by paying more for their tickets, isn’t fair or sustainable."