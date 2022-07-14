Penny Mordaunt consolidates second place in Tory leadership contest

Round two results of the Tory leadership contest.

Rishi Sunak 101

Penny Mordaunt 82

Liz Truss 64

Kemi Badenoch 49

Tom Tugenhadt 32

Suella Braverman 27

So Sunak is still 19 shy of the 120 threshold for guaranteed entry to the final run off.

Mordaunt put on 15, and still came a comfortable second. Truss put on just 14.

Tugenhadt will be disappointed he went backwards, down five. Braverman too lost five and is out.

Plainly MPs are beginning to move to candidates they see as potential winners.

The second round of voting took place on Thursday. Credit: PA

Badenoch put on nine, which for a rank outsider at the start of the contest is impressive.

Now it is all about the TV hustings (including ITV's on Sunday evening!).

Tugenhadt, Badenoch and Truss will be under enormous pressure to move the dial in those hustings.

And Sunak may be slightly anxious that despite Lord Frost's attack on Mordaunt, she has inched nearer him (she was 21 behind yesterday, and is now 19 behind).

