Suella Braverman eliminated from Tory leadership contest

Suella Braverman has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race after finishing last in the second round of voting.

After the second round votes were cast, any candidate falling below 30 backers would be eliminated.

If all won more than 30 votes, then the one with the lowest tally would bow out of the running - meaning at least one MP was always going to exit the contest on Thursday.

The results in full:

Rishi Sunak: 101

Liz Truss: 64

Tom Tugendhat: 32

Kemi Badenoch: 49

Penny Mordaunt: 83

Suella Braverman: 27

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

During her leadership bid, Ms Braverman, the attorney general, had argued for taken the UK out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights and for cutting VAT.

The former barrister has served as MP for Fareham in Hampshire since 2015, replacing Geoffrey Cox as attorney general two years ago.

What happens next?

There will be further ballots next week in a bid to whittle down the contenders to just two ahead of the summer recess that begins on Thursday, July 21.

In the meantime, the remaining contenders go head to head in televised debates on Channel 4, ITV, and Sky News - held on Friday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

Then, after July 22, hustings will take place around the country over the summer to help party members determine their choice for the new Conservative leader.

Ultimately, the new prime minister will be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.

An increasingly bitter contest

So far, the race to succeed Mr Johnson has been a competitive and, at times, fractious affair, with Ms Truss' campaign the latest to seize on barbed comments at a rival candidate.

Lord Frost, a former Brexit minister who worked with Ms Mordaunt during negotiations with the EU, claimed he had asked Mr Johnson to replace the PM hopeful.

He told TalkTV: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.

“She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.”

The remarks highlighted by the Truss campaign, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke saying: “Lord Frost’s warning is a really serious one. Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

The second round of voting took place on Thursday. Credit: PA

Mr Hunt’s campaign had also become the target of attacks - before he was eliminated from the race on Wednesday - from Mr Johnson loyalists over claims of manipulation in the contest.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had accused Rishi Sunak’s team of using the “dark arts” following claims they tried to “syphon off” votes to ensure Mr Hunt cleared the threshold to enter the contest because they believed Mr Sunak would beat him in a run-off vote of party members.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who abandoned his own leadership bid to back Mr Sunak, denied claims from Ms Dorries that the campaign has engaged in dirty tricks.

“Simply, in this case it just didn’t happen,” he said.