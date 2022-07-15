England head coach Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid, meaning she will not attend the Lionesses' Euro 2022 clash against Northern Ireland on Friday.

The Lionesses have already secured their place in the knockout stages following a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway on Monday.

But Wiegman will be absent from the touchline for the Group A game against already-eliminated Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.

And she could also miss the quarter-final clash, with England set to face one of Germany, Spain or Denmark at the AMEX Stadium on July 20.

The Football Association confirmed early on Friday afternoon that Wiegman had contracted Covid-19 and her assistant, Arjan Veurink, would take charge in the meantime.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp,” the FA announced in a short statement.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

UEFA protocols state players or staff only have to test if they have coronavirus symptoms and, as of yet, none of the England squad have been ruled out of the match.