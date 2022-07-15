How hot will the heatwave be at night and how do I stay cool enough to sleep?

Since Monday, parts of the UK have been under an amber heat warning and a rare red warning will be in place throughout much of England early next week. The Met Office has said that in red zone areas, there is a 50% chance temperatures will hit 40°C during the day.

Temperatures are also set to remain high overnight, particularly in urban areas. There is a high likelihood of tropical nights – when minimum temperatures don’t drop below 20°C – for some early next week.

What is the expected temperature at 10pm in the coming days?

Scotland

Friday: 11-13°C in the north, 14-15°C in the south

Saturday: 14-15°C in the north, 16-18°C in the south

Sunday: 13-18C in the north, 18°C-19°C in the south

Monday: 14-19°C in the north, 19-21°C in the south

Tuesday: 14-18°C in the north, 19-21°C in the south

Northern Ireland

Friday: 14-15°C

Saturday: 18-20°C

Sunday: 17-19°C

Monday: 19°C

Tuesday: 15-18°C

The red 'extreme' heat warning covers most of England on Monday and Tuesday.

Wales

Friday: 14-15°C in the north, 16-18°C in the south

Saturday: 17-18°C in the north, 19-22°C in the south

Sunday: 19-21°C in the north, 20-22°C in the south

Monday: 21-24°C in the north, 23-25°C in the south

Tuesday: 18-21°C in the north, 18-20°C in the south

England

Friday: 16-20°C north, 20-23°C central, 18-20°C London and the south

Saturday: 14-17°C north, 16-19°C central, 18-22°C London and the south

Sunday: 20-23°C north, 23-24°C central, 19-24°C London and the south

Monday: 26-30°C north, 33-34°C central, 26-34°C London and the south

Tuesday: 20-25°C north, 24-26°C central, 19-26°C London and the south

How can I keep cool at night?

Cool your body down by having a cold shower before bed

Stay hydrated throughout the day - dehydration can cause sleepless nights

Maintain air flow in your bedroom during the day by using a fan or keeping your windows and doors open

Reduce your bedding – but remember that, however hot it is in your bedroom, your body temperature will fall during the night so keep covers handy

Put your pillowcases and sheets in a sealed bag in the freezer and dress your bed ten minutes before you want to sleep

If you really can’t doze off, get up and do something calming such as reading or writing. Only return to bed when you feel sleepy.

