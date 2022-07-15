Red heat warning issued in UK for first time ever

A red warning for extreme heat has been issued in much of England for the first time ever – meaning there is a “very likely” risk to life.

In another first, England's heat-health alert has been upgraded to Level 4, a national emergency warning that even the fit and healthy could fall ill or die, not just the high-risk and vulnerable groups.

The Met Office, which has issued the red warning, advises people “should take action now to keep yourself and others safe” and avoid travelling, where possible.

“Substantial disruption” is expected to travel and energy supplies, while there may also be widespread damage to property and infrastructure, according to the Met Office’s website.

Since Monday, parts of the UK had been issued an amber warning, indicating there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness.

The red 'extreme' heat warning covers most of England on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: ITV News

The amber warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales had been put in place until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak at the start of next week, but has now been upgraded.

Tuesday could be the hottest day and it is highly likely the 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in July 2019 will be exceeded, with somewhere in the south-east possibly reaching 40C. This is unprecedented in the UK.

What's the danger?

The extreme weather has already increased the strain on hospital and train services.

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse has said the government is preparing for a “surge” in demand on the NHS and other services due to the expected heatwave.

After chairing a meeting of the Cobra civil contingencies committee in Whitehall, Mr Malthouse urged the public to look out for people who were particularly vulnerable in the heat.

Heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change, and experts have warned of the need to adapt homes and cities in the UK for a future of more intense – and deadly – summer heat.

Ambulance services are already on the highest level of alert as difficulties with the hot weather combine with Covid-19 absences among staff and ongoing delays handing patients over to A&E.

London Ambulance Service urged the public to support it as the heat continues by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, keeping hydrated and staying out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK warned people about the dangers of trying to cool off in lakes, quarries, rivers and other waterways in the extremely hot weather.

Hot weather can put a strain on the heart and lungs, with older people, those with pre-existing health conditions and young children particularly at risk.

It can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heatstroke, and affect the ability to work or concentrate.

So, how can we stay safe?