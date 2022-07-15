Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigns after fleeing country

Sri Lanka's president has officially resigned after massive protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office, the speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament confirmed on Friday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after fleeing the country and Parliament will convene on Saturday to start the process of electing a new president, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has said.

He expects to compete the process within seven days.

Their new choice as president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024. That person could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertliser and fuel, to the despair of its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because, before this crisis, the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday amid the mounting protests. He arrived in Singapore on Thursday and the speaker said Rajapaksa’s resignation was effective on that date.

“To be validated like this is massive,” said Viraga Perera, an engineer who has been protesting since April and estimated that he has spent 60 or 70 nights there in all.

“On a global scale, we have led a movement that toppled a president with minimal force and violence. It’s a mix of victory and relief.”

More follows...